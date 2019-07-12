Do You Write For Yourself Or For Readers?

Never begin writing with the intention to impress or be famous, else you'll fail

When writing an article, many writers take certain things into consideration because they know that the article is not for themselves but in the interest of readers or certain age group. Therefore a good article must intend to inspire, educate and entertain.

Since I know this, writing a good article that will be accepted by readers have been my biggest problem than any other issues. No one knows how despite being a full-time worker in the Province of Antwerp, I am able to post articles in my column. All is a passion, without passion, you can't survive in this wicked world full of hate.

Anyone can open a shop, get registered, and obtain the necessary documents pertaining to that business and start selling what you want as long as it’s legal but will that shop doesn't guarantee your success or makes you a rich person overnight?

Since you failed to survey the market to find out what will be suitable or a hot commodity in that area, besides; many shop owners sell the same items. That lack of research, planning and surveying the market to sell the right product will render you penniless.

Experienced writers will tell you this; they don’t sleep long hours because they are always in conflict with the mind thinking of something good readers may like. They can wake up in the middle of the night to write when something pops up in the mind because they don’t want to forget.

Even though you may think the subject you will write about could be a masterpiece, it may end up to be the less read article, surprisingly; the article you are expecting to generate fewer readers will be the best article after some few days.

This determines that it’s not easy to read the mind of readers or to know what they exactly want to read. “Ye bewu ntsi ye da?” With this encouraging Ghanaian proverb, it is not because everyone will die, we shouldn’t sleep?

I will continue to write without ceasing and continue to pray that readers may find my articles interesting. Since the Bible tells me that "From the days of John the Baptist until now, the kingdom of heaven has been subjected to violence, and violent people have been raiding it."

I am aware that there are some people with that instincts among us and will always try to make your life miserable but please, ignore them and rather concentrate on what you write.