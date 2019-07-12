Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12.07.2019 Algeria

Two shops near Champs-Elysees looted after Algeria football win

By AFP
Several thousand people gathered at the Champs-Elysees in the French capital after Algeria's victory against Ivory Coast. By DOMINIQUE FAGET (AFP)
JUL 12, 2019 ALGERIA
Several thousand people gathered at the Champs-Elysees in the French capital after Algeria's victory against Ivory Coast. By DOMINIQUE FAGET (AFP)

Two stores near the Champs-Elysees in Paris were looted on Thursday night, on the sidelines of celebrations marking Algeria's latest win in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Several thousand people gathered at the famous landmark in the French capital after the north African country's victory against Ivory Coast, which sent the team into the semi-final of the tournament.

But as fans celebrated, a group smashed their way into two stores nearby, including a motorcycle shop, an AFP journalist said.

Dozens of people looted the stores, taking helmets, gloves and also motorcycles.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds and at least one person was arrested, the AFP journalist added.

Football fans traditionally gather at the Champs-Elysees to celebrate key football victories.

Tear gas was also used to control crowds of Algerian supporters who had gathered at the Old Port in Marseille to mark the win.

TOP STORIES

Bawumia Launches GH Dual Card

11 hours ago

Ignore Terkper, Jinapor’s Misleading Claims On Our agreement...

13 hours ago

body-container-line