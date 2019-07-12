Sanitation Ministry Holds Mid-Year Review Workshop

The Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources has held their mid-year review workshop in Accra on Thursday, July 11, 2019, to review the performance of the sector as well as to come up with initiatives to ensure other goals are fulfilled.

The Workshop is mandatory for the Ministry and is organized twice in a year to bring the various stakeholders together to deliberate on critical issue.

The mid-year review workshop which was held at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra saw the sector Minister, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah engaging the relevant stakeholders and agencies to review their performance in the past months.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the program, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources has assured that they are on course to achieving the ambition of President Akufo-Addo to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa despite admitting that there is still a lot of work to be done.

She noted, “The challenge was thrown to all Ghanaians. He is president for the whole of Ghana and the challenge was thrown to all Ghanaians but we are the lead Ministry and we are on course”.

Though the Ministry has been very critical on tackling filth in the last couple of months, they have been working on several projects towards achieving a country that can boast of good sanitation.

Notable amongst them include the ‘one household one toilet’ which is providing thousands of toilet facilities for thousands of homes across the country, as well as the ‘water for all project’ which is seeking to make good drinking water accessible to all Ghanaians in every part of the country.

So far, cabinet has approved 6 major water projects and once they are completed, villages and towns in some of the most remote areas of the country will have access to potable water.

Having worked tirelessly for the Ministry in the past 10 months, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah took advantage of having all the various agencies present and commended them for their efforts towards ensuring the improvement of sanitation and water in the country.

Nonetheless, she urges the various agencies to stay committed and work harder to make sure they achieve a lot of success for the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry.

“I must commend you all because having been the Minister for the past 10 months I can attest that all of us have worked very hard and we are expected to work harder to make sure that we achieve a lot for this sector Ministry”, she stressed.

The workshop provided a platform for Hon. Cecilia Dapaah to interact with the various sector agencies to discuss the 2018 mid-year review project, to examine how the agencies of the Ministry have fared in implementing the various policies, projects, and programs, as well as to unveil and discuss the most appropriate strategies in advancing the sector.