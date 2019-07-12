Letter: Close Down Sakumono Lagoon Landfill Site

The Municipal Chief Executive

Tema West Municipal Assembly

Tema – Accra.

11th July, 2019.

Dear Sir/Madam,

CLOSE SAKUMONO LAGOON LANDFILL SITE.

We humbly write to draw your attention to the growing landfill site behind the Sakumono government L.A. school near the lagoon.

Our outfit has noticed the situation to be pervasive and poses a serious threat to marine ecosystem, aqua tourism and public health.

In times of heavy rains, the plastics, oil and many other pollutants are easily washed through the lagoon into the ocean hence, causing a lot of problems to the marine ecosystem such as eutrophication where aquatic life cannot thrive.

The marine environment constitutes two-thirds of our planet and offers huge potential in terms of food production, water, energy, as a source of minerals and industrial raw materials, eco-tourism, transportation for sustainable livelihoods. It is also a primary food source for over 3.5 billion people on the planet. Globally, it is acknowledged as a decisive factor in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Sir/Madam, the situation requires an urgent relocation, clean up, and action to stop the perpetuators. There should be activities that develop sensitization to the growing menace of pollution in the area, to educate the local people so as to bring them on board in maintaining the environment.

Find attached pictures of the site.

We hope our request will be given the needed attention.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully

………………………………

Ajerigo James Akubilla

Director of Advocacy

Bureau of Marine/Maritime Protection - Ghana.

Contact: 0241425666 /0201958620

Cc: Ghana Maritime Authority

Ministry of Sanitation and water resources

Environmental Protection Agency