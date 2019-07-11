NDC puts some Constituencies electoral processes on hold

The National Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress has asked some Constituencies not to conduct it parliamentary primaries until further notice.

According to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Regional Executives Committees, Constituency Executive Committees and all prospective aspirants in the affected areas should take note and comply accordingly.

He emphasized that "In accordance with the National Executive Committee’s decision to progressively conduct the parliamentary primaries, the following directives have been issued for compliance".

He added that "The electoral processes in all constituencies across the country shall proceed as earlier announced, unless otherwise stated herein".

The party has opened nomination forms for some Constituencies in the country and the process started Wednesday, July 10 and it is expected to end Friday, July 12, 2019.

Below is the full statement

For Immediate Release

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION PROCESS ON HOLD IN SELECTED CONSTITUENCIES

In accordance with the National Executive Committee’s decision to progressively conduct the parliamentary primaries, the following directives have been issued for compliance.

The electoral processes in all constituencies across the country shall proceed as earlier

announced, unless otherwise stated herein.

1. All constituencies in North Eastern Region shall proceed with the process with the

exception of Chereponi.

2. All constituencies in the Northern Region shall proceed with the process with the

exception of Kpandai and Bimbila.

3. All constituencies in Western Region shall proceed with the process with the exception

of Evalue Gwira, Takoradi, Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuem Kwesimintim and Esikado Ketan.

4. All constituencies in Central Region shall proceed with the process with the exception of

Efutu, Awutu Senya East, Upper Denkyira West and Ejumako Enyan Essiam.

5. All constituencies in Volta Region shall proceed with the process with the exception of

Hohoe.

6. In the Eastern Region, the process shall proceed in Asuogyaman, Yilo Krobo, Upper

Manya, Lower Manya, Ayensuano, Suhum, Fanteakwa North, Nsawam Adoagyiri,

Upper West Akim, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, New Abirem and Abuakwa

North.

7. In the Ashanti Region, the process shall proceed in Asawase, New Edubiase, Ahafo Ano

North, Ejura Sekyere Odumase, Asante Akyem North and Offinso North.

8. All constituencies in the Bono Region shall proceed with the process with the exception

of Jaman North, Wenchi, and Berekum West.

9. All constituencies in the Ahafo Region shall proceed with the process with the exception

of Tano South.

The Regional Executives Committees, the Constituency Executive Committees and all

Prospective Aspirants in the affected areas should take note and comply accordingly.

Signed!

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary

Issued in Accra,

Thursday, 11th July, 2019

Source: Daniel Kaku