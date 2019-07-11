MTN MoMo @10 Promo: 70-Year-Old Woman Wins First Hyundai Car

Accra--July 11, 2019, MTN Mobile Money Limited has handed over a brand new Hyundai i10 salon car to Madam Rebecca Tsotsoo Quaye, a 70-year-old trader from Dansoman for emerging the customer with the highest number of MoMo transactions for the month of June 2019 in the MTN MoMo @10 promotion.

The presentation ceremony, which was held at the MTN House in Accra saw other top users receiving prizes such as Samsung 45, 49, 60 and 65 inches smart television sets and e-cash prizes ranging from GHS 1,000 to GHS 3,000.

An elated Madam Rebecca Tsotsoo Quaye expressed her appreciation to MTN for acknowledging and rewarding her patronage of the service. She urged all customers to use MoMo primarily for the safety and convenience one can enjoy. An excited audience made up of MTN officials and other prize winners welcomed her with applause as she received the keys to the car.

Addressing the audience at the event, Mr. Eli Hini, General Manager of MTN Mobile Financial Services expressed his appreciation to customers for their loyalty to MTN MoMo over the 10-year journey and also congratulated the winners for believing in MTN to deliver on its promise.

He said, “As the leader in the Mobile Money space, we remain focused on making life simple through the use of MTN MoMo. We are also committed to delivering the best customer experience through innovative products and services. The MoMo @ promotion is just but one of many ways to excite our customers”.

He stated, “In view of this, we are rewarding the top 1000 MoMo customers every month for three months”.

Mr. Hini used the opportunity to advise customers of MoMo to remain alert and avoid scammers. He said customers should also do the following to avoid being defrauded;

Customers should not disclose their MoMo PIN to anyone (which should be secret)

Customers should not allow anyone to do transaction on their behalf and

Customers should not entertain calls or text messages from any number to discuss their wallet or respond to any promotion they have not participated in.

The MTN MoMo @ 10 promotion is a point-based promo. To win, one is expected to accumulate points during the month by carrying out transactions with MoMo. Transactions may include retail payments, transfers to wallets, data or voice airtime purchase and bill payments. The top point earners for each month will be awarded. The points earned in a month are not carried over to the next month. The promotion ends in August 2019.

Customers can check their points by dialing *120# or via the MoMo menu *170#. There are 9 more vehicles, Samsung TV sets and thousands of e-cash to be won from now till the end of August.

All customers are to note that winners of the promotion will be notified through calls from MTN’s official contact number 0244300000. Customers should call the helpline by dialing 100 for further enquiries.

The MoMo @ 10 celebrations was launched in June 2019 to celebrate the achievements of Mobile Money service in Ghana. Other activities lined up for the period of the celebration are two Stakeholder fora which will discuss the impact of MoMo on Ghana’s economy and Regulation of the Mobile Money space. There will also be floats, trade fairs and many more activities.

About MTN Ghana/Mobile Money Ltd

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly, Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial services. MobileMoney Ltd is a subsidiary of MTN Ghana responsible for Mobile Financial Services. Launched in 2009 with less than 100,000 100,000 MTN MoMo has 14 million registered subscriber. MTN MoMo works with 18 partner banks and more than 124, 000 agents across the country. By the end of quarter one of 2019, 411million transactions had been done on the MoMo platform. Between 2016 and 2018 a sum of GHS 139million cedis was paid as Interest to over 10 million customers. For further information, visit www.mtn.com.gh.