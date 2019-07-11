NDC MPs Demands More Copies Of C.I. On New Electoral Areas

The Minority in Parliament is making a strong case for sufficient copies of a Constitutional Instrument laid in the House for the creation of new electoral areas.

According to Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, the C.I. has been in the House for the past seven days and yet members have not been served with copies.

Raising the matter on the Floor of Parliament on Thursday, the Asawase MP, urged his colleagues to get the requisite number of copies.

“These are very important documents and it is not for any reason that the Constitution itself in Article 11 (7) clearly stipulates that any order, rule or regulation made by a person, or authority under the power referred by this constitution or any other law shall be made before Parliament, be gazetted and be published in the Gazette on the day it is made before Parliament and come into force at the expiration of 21 sitting days.”

“There are time limits to this. Today is the sitting day and we still do not have copies. I want to draw the attention of my colleagues and the Majority leadership that they must do what they can to get these instruments distributed.”

The creation of new electoral areas became necessary following the creation of new regions and districts.

—citinewsroom