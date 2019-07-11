MTN Bright Scholarship To Close By 17th July

Accra, July 11, 2019 - MTN Ghana Foundation has announced it will close entries for its Bright Scholarship program on 17th July 2019. Applications for the scholarship commenced on June 13th, 2019.

The Foundation is, therefore, urging qualified students who are yet to apply to do so before the closing date. The scholarship is opened to the first year or continuing students pursuing first-degree education in any of the public tertiary institutions in Ghana. To qualify for the MTN Bright Scholarship, students should have credit passes in six (6) subjects with an overall aggregate of 24 at the WASSCE/SSSCE.

Three of the six subjects should be core subjects; English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science or Social Studies and the other three must be in the applicants’ respective electives. Continuing students should have a minimum Grade Point Average of 3.0, be involved in extra-curricular activities, prove to be without any academic disciplinary issue and must not be serving a bond of good behavior.

Qualified applicants can apply through the web portal at scholarship.mtn.com.gh or visit any MTN Service Center for applications forms.

Commenting on MTN Bright Scholarship, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, “We are happy to have launched the second edition of the MTN Bright Scholarship. We are committed to providing opportunities for brilliant and needy students to have a bright future through education.”

Mr. Koranteng said, “Through the MTN Bright Scholarship, we want to ensure that under-privileged students who would have missed higher education as a result of lack of funding get to have access just like other students.”

The MTN Ghana Foundation will award 100 scholarships to students in public tertiary institutions across the country for 2019 academic year. The commencement of the MTN Bright Scholarship in 2018 was in fulfillment of a commitment MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016. During the celebrations, MTN, through the MTN Ghana Foundation promised to award a total of 300 scholarships over a period of three years. The first batch of 100 scholarships were awarded in 2018 to students in public tertiary institutions across the country.

For over 10 years, the Foundation has awarded over 1000 scholarships to students from basic school to tertiary level. Apart from the Bright Scholarship, MTN Ghana Foundation launched the Teacher Improvement Award Programme in 2015. Since the inception of that programme, 60 teachers have been awarded scholarships to pursue Bachelors or Masters Degree at the University of Cape Coast and University of Education, Winneba. The MTN Ghana Foundation continues to invest in sustainable projects aimed at improving the wellbeing of Ghanaians.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2018, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions(then) and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

