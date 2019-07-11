11 Agricultural Extension Officer receive Motorbikes at the West Gonja District

The West Gonja District Assembly has presented eleven (11) motorbikes to Agriculture extension officers in the West Gonja District of the Savannah region.

Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm at a short ceremony at the offices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for West Gonja Hon. Muazu Saeed Jibril said the West Gonja District initially had four (4) extension officers ans that when the opportunity came for the district to employ officers for extension services, he was able to present 20 names of graduates who completed the Damongo Agriculture College to the the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The DCE disclosed to Nkilgi Fm that sixteen (16) of them where employed in the district comprising of fourteen (14) males and two (2) females.

The DCE said he is therefore very happy that eleven (11) out of the sixteen (16) are receiving the motorbikes from the government of Ghana through Modernising Agriculture In Ghana (MAG) programme.

The West Gonja DCE said he is also happy today the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in the West Gonja District can boast of 20 extension officers who will go into the communities to educate and attend to farmers.

An elated DCE assured the remaining officers who did not receive the motorbikes to be patient since some of the bikes will be arriving for them to use.

He however cautioned the officers to use the motorbikes for their intended purposes and also take good care of them.

He advised the staff to attach respect to their superiors to since that is key in every organization.

Hon Jibril also used the opportunity to introduce to the new officers the newly posted veterinary doctor to the district.

Mr Peter Claver Anyeembey, the District Director of Agriculture thanked the DCE for always supporting the agricultural ministry. He appealed to him make sure the other officers are also motorable in other to enhance their smooth movement into the communities.

Zion Abdul Rauf

Nkilgi 103.7Fm,

Damongo S/R