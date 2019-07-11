A/R- GPRTU Set To Demonstrate Over Potholes And Poor Roadsigns, Chairman Hint

G.P.R.T.U chairman in the Ashanti regional capital Chairman Albert Boamah Mintah has lambasted the roads and highways Minister over the current accident happening in Ghana.

In an interaction with Derrick Gyasi, he lamented that, Ghana highway authority, Department of federal Roads, Department of Urban Roads

These are the responsible agencies who are supposed to fix our portholes and road signs on the roads.

However, he toured the whole Ashanti region, central region , Brong Ahafo region etc and some of the major problems on our roads are road signs.

He revealed that there are road signs which have been broken down too, people are posting bills on some road signs and needed to be checked but because HON. AMOAKO ATTAH road Minister and his out have turned blind eye to it , people are losing their lives in an accident due to their lackadaisical attitude towards fixing these potholes and replacing the roads signs.

According to him, he has reported the challenges to Ashanti Regional Highway director Engineer Christian Nti but nothing has been done to address the challenges.

Chairman Boamah further hinted that his outfit is doing paperwork and will soon petition the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei Mensah and the highway director in the Ashanti region Engineer Christian Nti Over the Challenges.

He added that his outfit will consider a 21day ultimatum and if nothing is done about it, they are going to stage a massive demonstration to register their displeasure, since drivers are tired of solely taken blames anytime there is an accident.