Leaders Of Kumyepreko Demo Were The Cause Of Our Hardship--Jamil Boakye

A Member Of the NPP Communications Team at Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi Jamail Boakye has strongly condemned the *KUM YEN PREKO* Demo that went on in Accra.

According to him, they(the demonstrators) have the constitutional right to demonstrate when we the citizens disagree with any issue in the country but it becomes sad when people choose to pretend and demonstrate just to score political points.

The leaders of the just ended *NDC kumyepreko demonstration* didn't demonstrate to let their grievance known but demonstrated because of their hurry to be in power and mess the economy again.

However, their main agenda for the demonstration centered on economic hardship, insecurity and many other issues, the ultimate question now is were all these right during their tenure, the answer is a big no.

These sectors are all moving in the right direction now but they still to demonstrate. Taking a critical look at the economy, sectors that contributes to it's success is employment, health, education and many others.

In all these sectors the NPP has done very well compared to the NDC administration, under employment the introduction of Nabco, recruitment of over 16,000 nurses, recruitment of over 8,000 teachers under the double track system, there are many to talk about when it comes to employment. Under health, the NHIS which collapsed under the NDC is now working, the cancelation of the capitation policy in Ashanti Region alone tells the improvement in the health sector. Under education, children and citizens who were denied their right to education due to indeaquate fund or resource has their rights given back to them through the introduction of free education.

Also, Looking at all sectors, it shows clearly the NPP has succeeded especially comparing to the NDC tenure but it is very unfortunate they choose to demonstrate to good Governance. Ghanaians will always be the right judges. he added.