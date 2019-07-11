"Is never true I have been arrested" - Lawmaker sets the record straight

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa - Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker has rubbish publication going viral that, he (MP) has been arrested and processed for court for road traffic offence.

The lawmaker is alleged to have gone against road traffic regulations on the Spintex road last Monday during an exercise embarked by the police and an Accra based station, Citi fm.

Reacting to the allegation, Mr. Mireku Duker described it as malicious, entailed with no truth and that must be disregarded.

He admitted to the fact that, he approached one of the police personnel on duty to assist him get out the long cued traffic because he had an important meeting to attend to in Parliament.

"I am a lawmaker, who understand the laws on the road so there is no way I would do something bad on the road. I had to seek for the assistance of a police man who was with the team after being in the long cue for over an hour."

"After all, the traffic situation was worse that, there was no way one can speed on that stretch of the road. I wasn't even driving more than 10km/hour" the MP narrated to Bryt FM Nyarko Abronoma on Wednesday's afternoon news.

He, however, condemned the publication as it has warranted lots different opinions among the public which is not good to his personality.