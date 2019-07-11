Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11.07.2019 Headlines

CID Interrogates NAM1 On Arrival

By Staff Writer

Citi News can confirm that embattled Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah has arrived in Ghana and is currently being interrogated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 spent the last six months in police custody in Dubai due to a criminal case brought against him by a private company in that country.

An INTERPOL red alert notice placed on him by the government of Ghana also made it impossible for the Dubai authorities to release him from their custody after he won the case in court.

He has been declared wanted in Ghana over allegations of fraud brought against him by some persons who invested in his gold dealership company, Menzgold but have not been paid their dividends or principals for several months.

He arrived in Ghana today, Thursday.

—citinewsroom

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

NDC puts some Constituencies electoral processes on hold

20 minutes ago

Nam 1 Detained At CID Headquarters

20 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line