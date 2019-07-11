CID Interrogates NAM1 On Arrival

Citi News can confirm that embattled Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah has arrived in Ghana and is currently being interrogated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 spent the last six months in police custody in Dubai due to a criminal case brought against him by a private company in that country.

An INTERPOL red alert notice placed on him by the government of Ghana also made it impossible for the Dubai authorities to release him from their custody after he won the case in court.

He has been declared wanted in Ghana over allegations of fraud brought against him by some persons who invested in his gold dealership company, Menzgold but have not been paid their dividends or principals for several months.

He arrived in Ghana today, Thursday.

