Ignore malicious publications; We have not dumped Magoo - Suhum NDC

The Suhum Constituency Executives of the National Democratic Congress have denied knowledge of malicious publications by the Daily Guide Newspaper, a mouthpiece of the New Patriotic Party that it has dumped its immediate past Municipal Chief Executive Madam Margaret Ansei popularly known as Magoo for the party's upcoming Parliamentary elections

In a statement signed by the Communications officer of the party in the Suhum Constituency on behalf of the party, Daniel Charnor copied to modernghana.con urged the general public to ignore such unsubstantiated allegations because it lacks merit and been fuelled by characters with low credibility clutching at straws to attain relevance in the Media space.

Madam Margaret Ansei was elected as the NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for the Suhum Constituency in October 2015 and subsequently appointed by then President John Dramani Mahama as the Municipal Chief Executive for the Suhum Municipality in 2016 prior to the General elections.

Below is the full statement

*RE:NDC DUMPS MAGOO IN SUHUM*

The attention of the Suhum Executives of the National Democratic Congress,(NDC) has been drawn to a purported publication by ”Daily Guide” which carries a headline *NDC DUMPS MAGOO IN SUHUM.*

The Constituency Executives want to unequivocally and emphatically state that the party has not endorsed Amanda Okyere Kwatia as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Suhum constituency.

Sometimes it becomes overtly ignominious to read these sorts of Politically motivated stories especially coming from nobody than a journalist who is a former NDC branch executive who misconducted himself and was sanctioned and has since tried to tarnish the image of the party in so many ways. It is about time we come out from cheap political tactics and begin to rise in appropriation to the call of our dear party which lies in conformity with the very principles that we stand for as a party. A party founded on the principles of democracy.

There has been this thought from the party base of the various levels that elections of this year would sorely be based on issues of feasible policies, experience, readiness to serve, honesty, commitment among others.As per the guidelines of the Parliamentary primaries, it is incumbent on the Regional Executives and Constituency Executives to provide equal playing grounds for all the Parliamentary aspirants in accordance with the constitution of the Party. It is a low blow for some aspirants with questionable characters who have contributed to the decline of the NDC and invent a story about Party executives endorsing such a contrasting lot. The Suhum Constituency branch Executives will only endorse truth, integrity and a commitment to the ideals that brought forth the party and and a candidate who can secure the seat for the party in the 2020 general elections. As constituency executives, we only hope that all aspirants meets the strict requirements stipulated in the guidelines as said by the party's general secretary

In this view, the Suhum Constituency Executives will urge those behind this false publication to desist from any act which contravenes the very constitution of the Party and should be reminded of the consequences that are associated with such actions and inactions.

We therefore call on the public to disregard the frivolous publication seeking to associate the Executives of the Party in endorsing one Parliamentary aspirant.

*Signed*

*Daniel Chanor*

*(Communications) Officer)*

Thank you