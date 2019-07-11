Modern Ghana logo

11.07.2019 Health

FDA, Police Arrest 'Mama Gee' Over Unregistered Products

By Joshua Kobby Smith
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police have arrested 'Mama Gee' over sales of unregistered products in her shop at Madina in Accra.

According to a press release signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Delese Darko, Mama Gee was arrested following viral videos of the products being advertised online claiming to enhance sexual pleasures of users.

Delese Darko in the statement said "The FDA and CID has effected the arrest of Elizabeth Torgbor popularly known as Mama Gee over sales of products which has not been registered by the FDA. This follows attention of the FDA drawn to social media videos by her claiming enhances sexual pleasure."

Known in real life as Elizabeth Torgbor, 'Mama Gee' has been in this business for sometime now with many youth patronising her products.

Delese Darko cautioned Ghanaians to desist from patronising unregistered and unapproved products on the market.

Below is a copy of FDA's Press Release:

