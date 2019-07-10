PR Women Encouraged To Collaborate, Inspire And Lead At 3rd Women In PR Ghana Summit  

Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 – Accra, Ghana. Public Relations Professionals and students last Saturday 6th of July 2019 came to together to share ideas, learn and network at the just ended 3rd edition of the Women in PR Ghana Summit held at the Tomerik Hotel in East Legon.

The event saw PR professionals from different sectors, educational institutions, tertiary students as well as graduates from the various Communications institutions of higher learning in attendance.

The Summit featured top-notch Communication Experts in diverse fields and sectors with a wealth of experience cutting across several disciplines within the communications industry whose carefully curated talks centered on the theme “Collaborate, Inspire, Lead”.

The main Speakers for the event included Adiki Ofeibea Ayitevie, Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations, Newmont Goldcorp Africa, Sophia Lissah, Group Head, Communications, Jospong Group of Companies, Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Head of Society, Africa Region Diageo PLC and Clarence Amoatey, General Manager, Touchpoint Magna Carta.

The summit also had a panel discussion session which was moderated by the ace broadcaster with Joy 99.7fm Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku under the topic “Developing and applying emotional intelligence to leadership” and saw panelists such as Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, PR Business Lead, Ogilvy Ghana and West Africa, Emma Wenani Chief Director, Global Media Alliance, Mrs. Baaba Cofie, Senior PR Consultant, Mahogany Consult, Dr, Eric Rhiney, Chair, Management Department, Webster University gracing the event and sharing their knowledge and insights on the topic for discussion. After the Panel discussion, it was very evident in the submissions made by the panelists’ that emotional intelligence plays a great role in leadership and is needed to ensure effective organizational management.

Miss Faith Senam Ocloo, Founder of Women in PR Ghana in her opening remarks took the opportunity to reiterate the objective of the group and thus; “to create a platform for women in the industry to engage, aide, network, mentor, share ideas and, opportunities with one another”.

The event was hosted by Joyce Mateko Ahiadorme, Public Affairs and Communications Manager at Voltic (GH) Limited.

It was an event filled with learnings which also created an avenue for networking amongst others for participants.

This year’s event was supported by Newmont Goldcorp Ghana, Zoomlion, Bijou Homes, Webster University Ghana Campus, Touchpoint Magna Carta, Vivo Energy, Total Ghana, Voltic Ghana, Excelsis, Neptune Technology, Presentation Plus, E’April Public Relations, Metro TV, B&FT, Daily PR Africa, TV Africa and also individuals who have supported us over the years.