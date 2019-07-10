Court Throws Out Valerie Sawyerr Case

It further revealed that the equipment for the helicopters were never delivered even though they were part of the initial contract price, including initial training cost that was not utilised for the intended purpose.

Dr. Sawyer lawyers in the writ, contended that failure of the auditors to contact their client before the issuance of the audit report amounted to a breach of her right to a fair hearing.

Deputy A-G, Godfred Yeboah Dame in his response to the writ described the application as “grossly incompetent”.

He maintained that the auditors were not under any obligation to contact her as their work was neither judicial nor quasi-judicial.

The court, however, in its ruling held that the audit report prepared by Morrison & Associates was part of the process of investigations, as same was submitted to the EOCO for them to conduct further investigations.

EOCO, the court explained, had to give her a hearing.

The ruling further pointed out that EOCO had indeed accorded her that hearing, which was borne out by a letter of invitation which she had exhibited to her application.

She had thus been given an opportunity to be heard, and her natural justice had not been violated, the court indicated.

—Joy News