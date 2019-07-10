We Borrow Weapons From Other Agencies To Work—Immigration Service

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Supt. Michael Amoako Atta has revealed that although the country's laws allow the state's security to use weapons in its day to day activities, it borrows them from other agencies to enable them work.

According to him, it is amazed that its laws have been reviewed without making working tools available to enable them embark on their daily activities effectively.

He said "although the law governing their operations have been reviewed to allow them carry weapons, the weapons are not available for their use."

Supt. Amoako Atta added that unavailability of weapons makes it difficult for them to fight illegal migrants at the various borders.

"The procurement process for the purchase of the weapons is a bit cumbersome. But we have assurances from the government that the procurement process has ended so by September the weapons will arrive," he intimated.