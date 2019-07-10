NDC Greater Accra Primaries: Ade Coker Creating Unfertile Grounds for Challengers

Information gathered by this reporter from the Greater Accra Regional office of National Democratic Congress (NDC) , has it that, the Regional Chairman Mr. Kobina Ade Coker is demanding Ghc5000 upwards from new candidates who have expressed their interests to contest in the party's forthcoming parliamentary primaries.

Mr. Ade Coker was alleged to have shielded most sitting NDC MPs who have dance to the tune of his music whilst frustrating the new entrants .

This development is creating lot of problems among the regional executives thereby hindering the smooth running of party activities in the region.

This journalist also understands that few hours to the opening of nomination, non of the constituencies in the region has received nomination forms as executives are said to have scheduled a meeting on Wednesday, the day for the opening of nomination.

Our source at the regional office of the NDC reveals serious cracks and infighting among the executives due to the bad leadership style of chairman Ade.

Regional party gurus who spoke to this reporter on conditions of annonimity on current happenings in the party within the region, bemoaned the situation and called on national executives to intervene.

According to them, the cracks in the region could jeopardise the victory of the party in the 2020 elections and therefore called for immediate intervention by the NDC top hierarchy.

It has also been observed that the parliamentary primaries could face serious challenges with which majority will lay blame on the regional chairman.

"This development could trigger serious controversies in the party at the regional level if immediate steps are not taken to call the NDC Greater Accra regional capo to order".