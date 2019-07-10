Global push to ban plastics good for Ghanaian Baskets

As far away as Australia, the push to go plastic-free for shopping bags is driving sales of sustainable baskets, particularly the traditional Ghanaian Bolga Basket. This is having a significant impact on the demand for local woven items.

Adinkra Designs, a homewards brand, aiming to promote fair trade and supporting educational charities in Ghana is one company leading the way in promoting eco-friendly baskets, and Ghanaian handcrafts.

Sales Director, Kirsten Hayes, explains “ We are so proud to promote made in Ghana sustainable products that Australians love, it helps them reduce plastic bags, and also educate consumers on the beauty and craft skills of Ghana.”

Adinkra Designs founded by Australian Ghanaian couple Kelly and Kelvin Boateng has grown from strength to strength in Australia over the past two years. With a strong Instagram following the products are now being rolled out in stores across Australia and have been invited to present at the prestigious Life Instyle Interior Design Trade Fair in Melbourne, Australia, this August.

“As part of our desire to further promote made in Ghana, we are actively looking to diversify our product offerings, so encourage upcoming indigenous brands to connect with us for brand promotion.

Australians are very conscious of their environmental impact and actively looking for new authentic products”. Kirsten and her son Jonathan Kofi Hayes (pictured) were present as Adinkra Designs launched at an innovative recycled sewing studio in Melbourne where there was a presentation on the Bolgatanga baskets and kente fabric.

“We want customers to really appreciate the artisans by explaining who makes the products and the process, materials, and importantly how the earnings are boosting economic development and supporting charity in Ghana.” They are looking forward to continued success in trade and making Ghanaian goods a household favorite.