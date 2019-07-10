Seven EOCO Workers Fired

Seven workers of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) have been removed from office for extortion and conflict of interest within the last two years.

According to the Executive Director of EOCO, COP Frank Adu Poku, the move is part of an ongoing ‘house cleaning’ exercise to weed out dubious personnel from the system as well as reduce public perception of corruption at EOCO.

He said EOCO is set to increase its engagement with the media and the general public in the spirit of transparency.

He was speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the activities of EOCO, organised under the theme: Combating Organized crime in Ghana, A Shared Responsibility.

“Between 2017 and 2018, seven officers have been dismissed on charges of extortion and conflict of interest and currently three officers are on interdiction for various offence,” Mr. Poku said.

Speaking at the same program, the Chief Justice, Sophia-Akuffo cautioned EOCO to strike a balance between the demand for information and what is given out as it has the tendency to jeopardize investigations.

She cited the case of the three kidnapped Takoradi Girls as an example.

