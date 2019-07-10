7th CSR Conference Slated For Friday

Kojo Williams

The Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) West Africa, the sub-region's leading advocacy organization for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability issues, is partnering Plan International to organize the seventh edition of the annual CSR and Sustainability conference on Friday July 12 in Accra.

The Conference will focus on harnessing local partnership among stakeholders, for CSR and Sustainability projects and causes.

The Conference will bring together, major stakeholders in the CSR spectrum including speakers and participants from academia, business associations, private sector, regulatory agencies, civil society and the media. The Conference reinforces and aligns with the 17th Sustainable Development Goal: Partnership for the Goals.

Kojo Williams, Co-Founder and Lead Project Manager for the Centre for CSR, West Africa in a statement said “There is a global reduction in the level of support for local and international NGOs. More so, there are more stringent requirements for accessing funds or grants to implement CSR and Sustainability projects.”

The statement said “The trend will continue for the foreseeable future and triggering the need to look inward and harness the local power of partnership. Some players in the local private sector are living up to their expectations in devising and implementing projects that benefit society, other players in the CSR spectrum could tap into these existing projects and enhance the value for humanity and society as a whole.'

According to the statement, Plan International a development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls, led by its Ghana director Solomon Tesfa Mariam, are improving the lives of people, especially children and the girl-child, across the country through its numerous projects.

“By extension, family units and communities are benefitting from the Economic Security, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Health and Education projects being implemented by Plan International. Though, the organization is doing so much, it is willing to partner and collaborate with local players in the private sector, to do more,” it added.

It further said “the Centre for CSR, West Africa has been at the forefront of advocating partnerships for development among SDGs and CSR stakeholders across West Africa, and has encouraged and influenced some successful development-oriented partnerships and projects.”

—Daily Guide