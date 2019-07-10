WAI: Forestry Commission Driver Arrested

On Wednesday on the Legon-GIMPA Link road dozens of motorists were arrested for disobeying road traffic laws.

Those arrested included a driver of the Forestry Commission who was driving a Nissan Patrol car with registration number GN-707-Y with a police officer and two military officers aboard.

The driver was driving in the middle of the road.

Although some of those arrested challenged the officers on duty, the arresting officers remained firm and ensured that they were sent to the Achimota Forest Police Station for onward processing for court.

Citi News‘ Caleb Kudah reported that a driver of blue Hyundai Elentra vehicle was quickly sent to the Accra Central District Police Headquarters for resisting police arrest and causing the escape of two errant drivers due to her behaviour.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped for using the wrong side of the road.

She also attempted to assault a journalist after her arrest.

ASP Simon Tenkuu from the Police Public Affairs Directorate of the Police said the exercise has been largely successful although stressful due to the many drivers disobeying the road traffic laws.

He told Citi News in an interview that, the police is in firm control of the situation and doing its best to ensure sanity on the road.

“We are in firm and in control. Those who offended the law are being sent to the Achimota Police Station for processing for court. We will make sure this exercise is sustained. We want to caution all motorists to be law abiding. We are doing this for their safety. We are doing this for orderliness and we want everybody to cooperate with us by obeying the traffic laws,” he said.

The War Against Indiscipline which started by Citi TV in May 2019 has helped government to make over GHc100,000 from errant drivers.

