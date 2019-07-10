4 Best Solutions Able To Combat Poverty In Africa

Africa has already all the rich resources, therefore, the continent needs only good leadership

Africa has a serious problem and the keywords which are often used to describe the continent are wars, poverty, migration, disease, and hunger, while the African continent is trapped in a rigid mental pattern and more anchored to prejudices rather than reality.

Even though Africa is still the richest continent in the world, it has the highest concentration of the world's poor, and it is still the continent that young people leave to look for security and opportunities elsewhere.

Every day, despite the number of people the big seas swallow, young Africans are leaving the continent in large numbers in search of greener pastures in Europe, yet according to economists, Africa has grown over the past 25 years, depending on the area, confronting its problems.

When we talk about the African economy, we must keep in mind that the 54 states that populate it have an important heterogeneity, with different currencies, which can create market difficulties leading to slow development and economic growth.

Africa could rapidly develop with a sustainable economy, assuming the entire continent is using one currency.

On January 1, 1999, eleven countries passed the Euro, a single currency based on the Maastricht Treaty rules. When cash was introduced in 12 of the then 15 states of the European Union, today there are 28 EU members with Great Britain outgoing, the countries that use the Euro have risen to 19.

The introduction of the single currency from the initial stages had experienced many controversies over the years. However, the greatest advantage the Euro has given Europeans credibility and preventing wild devaluations,

Even though there has been an international and financial crisis, at least, without the Euro, it would have been much worse. If a single currency has created a sustainable and flourishing economy for the Europeans, Africa would have even been better with one currency than Europe, since Europe depends heavily on raw materials and resources from Africa.

The continent of Africa has around 430 million people and many live on a maximum of $ 1.90 a day. Combating poverty in Africa is a difficult task but reduction can be possible and to succeed we must first solve these four serious problems holding Africa.

Problem 1: Education

According to UNESCO, forty percent of the population or around four hundred million people is still illiterate. There is a close link between poverty and the level of education, therefore, not being educated means having less chance of finding a paid job.

Not finding a paid job means having no chance of getting out of poverty. It's like a vicious circle that is hard to break. The solution is to build schools in Africa that are close to the most isolated villages, provide the necessary educational material and train teachers.

Problem 2: Drinking water

According to the United Nations, The Millennium development goals report, in 2014, about one-third of the population does not yet have access to safe drinking water. The Millennium Goals traced a path between light, showing already in 2010, half of the world's population had access to a safe source of drinking water.

But there is still so much to do, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. Diseases and poverty find fertile ground in these areas, therefore, the solution is to build safe and easily accessible water wells.

Problem 3: Hunger

Around 21 percent of children in sub-Saharan Africa are underweight, according to the United Nations, The Millennium development goals report in 2014. Sub-Saharan Africa has another primacy.

If talking about the highest percentage of malnourished people, which is about 35%, they can be found in Namibia, Zambia, Central The African Republic and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The solution Africa needs is to increase food production at where production is low, above all, African leaders must ensure that the African countries can independently produce the food they need.

Problem 4: Gender inequalities

In Africa, women do not have the same rights as men, many are uneducated, therefore, can’t work, In some places, they cannot own land and their opinions are not taken into consideration.

Their sole right is only to stay at home to look after children. These problems affect an entire nation.

The solution is awareness campaigns to guarantee women the same rights as men. If the above-mentioned problems are seriously taken into consideration, poverty in Africa would be a thing of the past in the future.