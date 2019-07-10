Woman Who Faked Her Kidnap Arrested

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested by the James Town Police in Accra for allegedly faking her kidnap.

Beatrice Naa Lamley Titson Mills was arrested after telling her family she had been kidnapped and demanded GH₵10,000 as ransom.

She claimed she was kidnapped while returning from work on June 24, and taken to an unknown location where the 'kidnappers' were demanding the ransom before her release.

Her grandmother then reported the matter to the James Town police where investigations led to the arrest of Beatrice Mills at a location in Osu.

She is currently in custody waiting prosecuting after being provisionally charged with the offence of publication of false news.

Beatrice Mills, according to information gathered by Daily Guide lived with her Boyfriend identified as Razak Kwame at James Town while she works as a mobile money vendor.

On June 24, Beatrice Mills left for work in the morning but failed to return home after close of work.

On June 28, 2019, her boyfriend, Razak received a telephone call from an unknown female caller that Beatrice Mills was involved in an accident at Adjiringnanor, near East Legon in Accra.

Razak, without knowing the hospital which the victim had been sent to, rushed to Adjiringanor to find out but didn't see her.

On June 30, a relative of Beatrice also received a telephone call from a woman whose accent sounded like a Nigerian to tell her that they had kidnapped Beatrice Mills and demanded GH₵10,000 as ransom.

Beatrice and her accomplices planned the kidnapping game such that when one of them was talking on the telephone; she could be heard crying in the background as if she was in danger.

The James Town Police Commander, Superintendent Samuel Odame when contacted said “Our investigations led us to a house at Osu where the said kidnapped victim was being kept.”

Superintendent Odame continued that police investigations revealed it was a hoax and immediately apprehended the supposed victim.

He said during interrogation, Beatrice admitted the offence and confessed that she actually planned her own kidnap.

“She said if her family had sent the ransom, she would have taken GH₵5,000 and given the remaining GH₵5, 000 to her accomplices,” the police officer added.

The James Town police commander however said Beatrice has since failed to assist the police get her accomplices.

