Give Us Our Promotion Or Face Our Wrath – Judicial Staff Demands

The Judicial Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has given the judicial service a two-week ultimatum to implement a report recommending the promotion of its members or face their wrath.

The Association in a statement expressed dissatisfaction with what it called management’s “lax position” regarding the implementation of the 2018 promotion and upgrading report.

It said several meetings aimed at getting the Judicial Service to meet their demands had not yet yielded results.

The ultimatum was given in a letter signed by the General Secretary of JUSAG, Derrick Annan, and addressed to the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo.

JUSAG said it shall be forced to advice itself accordingly if management fails to address its concerns.

“The Association is faced with similar concerns as to when the 2019 promotion and upgrading exercise will commence since there have not been any outlined processes for qualified staff to apply.”

“The delays with promotions and upgrading exercises do affect the expected income and pensions of the qualified staff and as such the Association takes serious exception to any attempt to withhold or forestall the legitimate benefit of the staff.”

JUSAG has since 2015 been embarking on strike to press home demands for better conditions of service for its members.

The recent one was a 10-day strike which was called off by the association on June 1, 2016.

The strike was embarked on due to government’s failure to consolidate salaries and allowances of members as approved by the Judicial Council in 2012.

The Association declared a nationwide strike which was supposed to begin on April 1, 2016, but called it off after receiving assurances from the government that the process for the consolidation of salaries and allowances of its members would start on Monday, April 4, 2016.

