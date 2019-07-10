As difficult as it is to certainly answer the question, “Is NPP Sliding Down into Election 2020 Defeat?”, the determinant variables on the ground are not all that favourable to NPP. They currently seem to be resting on their oars after their much touted implementation of the Free Senior High School education which has even come under attack by some opponents harbouring myopic, selfish and malicious agenda.

How credible and effective are the elected or appointed NPP national, regional, district and constituency levels executives or representatives in disseminating and explaining the government’s policies, achievements, encountering difficulties, etc. to Ghanaians? Many a discerning Ghanaian, especially the concerned supporters and members of the NPP, is not seeing much in this direction from the NPP leadership.

Communication plays a vital role in the success of every adventure we engage ourselves in, be it in marriage, business, running of government or a social group. Without effective communication, the success of most of the activities we initiate or engage in will not succeed to our fullest expectation and admiration. However, the NPP in government by their observable actions, are being nonchalant about the use of communication hence appearing not to give a darn about its importance and the role it can play to help them stay in power for more than four years. Their Communication Teams have been almost neglected, leaving just a scanty number to parade the corridors of a few radio stations to try to spread the good news about the government and also to rebuff the lies and mischiefs the markedly incompetent, “create, loot and share”, and masterminding and orchestrating NDC brigade are perpetrating.

Are the NPP not tickling themselves and laughing thinking all is well while in reality, the political undercurrent is swirling dangerously? The NDC when engaging the NPP on air, with Sammy Gyamfi jumping from one radio and TV station to another like a human butterfly jumping from flower to flower sucking the flower’s nectar, are at the same time dispatching their propagandists to the hinterlands to disparage the government and her policies. Is it not said, “Once you have been disparaged, it is very difficult to undo the harm caused?”

Why are the NPP not resourcing their Communication Teams on all levels to honestly explain the position of the government on all her policies to the populace but sitting with their hands folded around the chest waiting for the harm to be done before trying to heal the wounds caused? Is prevention not better than cure? Is being proactive not better than being reactive? Oh poor NPP folks, “shine” your eyes as some people may jovially say.

I understand there are three musketeers who are allegedly running His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government. They are said to be Messrs Gabby Otchere-Darko, Asante Bediatuo and one Akuapem guy whose name sounds like William Ofori-Atta or whatever. Gabby may claim not to be in government, nevertheless, he cannot fool anyone about the principal role he is allegedly playing in His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo’s NPP government. Be that as it may, then I shall advise them not to rest on the laurels of the Free Senior High School education as being more than enough to secure NPP a second term in office at the 2020 polls. They have more work to do as all is not well yet.

They had better listen to the criticisms coming from both the concerned NPP members and the opposition to amend their ways accordingly. Note, American Franklin Benjamin once said, “Critics are our friends, they show us our faults”. Does this make any sense to the NPP leadership? Again, does the adage, “It does not belong to he who is leading to redirect their steps” make any sense to the NPP top hierarchies or they are simply there to make as much quick buck within four years as they could and then say, who cares what happens in 2020 Elections?

Finally, as I warned Charlotte Osei, the Chair of the Ghana Electoral Commission, and then President John Dramani Mahama about their gross insubordination to Ghanaian electorates, culminating in my frequent quotation of the proverb, “Obstinacy is the cause of the horns of the hornbill” in my publications, so do I warn NPP today. What has become the fate of Charlotte Osei and John Mahama after the 2016 Elections? All is not rosy so do not deceive yourselves, oh NPP leadership. You have more convincing work to do. Sitting on your backside not doing much but thinking all is well is very deceptive and can be costly. If care is not taken, we shall end up biting our finger saying, “Had I known….”

To the leadership of NPP, I say, do not bite the hand that fed/feeds you. I rest my case.

Rockson Adofo

(Wednesday, 10 July 2019)