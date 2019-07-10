Police, Squatters In Bloody Clash In Kumasi

Moves by a certain landowner to eject squatters from his land at Dagomba Line in Kumasi nearly turned bloody yesterday.

The angry squatters, who are reported to have lived on the vast land for many years, refused to leave peacefully.

The landowner (name not known) secured a court order to eject the squatters, who mounted fierce resistance.

Not even the presence of armed policemen could put some fear in the squatters, who were charged and ready to cause trouble.

In the process, the squatters clashed with the police when some of them started pelting the law enforcement officers with stones and other offensive implements.

The angry squatters also caused destruction to some property by setting fire on them.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at one point were summoned to bring the fire under control.

Initially, it seemed the squatters were winning the battle as the policemen strategically retreated and called for reinforcement.

When the numbers of the policemen eventually increased, the security agents took over resulting in injuries to some of those involved in the violence.

The security agents also gave some of the squatters a wild chase and arrested some of them.

The police firmly took control as armed personnel were seen at vantage points which paved the way for the demolition to go ahead as planned.

—Daily Guide