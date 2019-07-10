Road Traffic Offence: Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP was not chased, nabbed - NPP debunks

The Communications Directorate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem of the Western Region has debunked a news publication by citinewsroom.com that the MP for the area, Hon. George Mireku Duker was caught by the Ghana Police Service for flouting road traffic rules.

Citi TV has embarked on a campaign against indiscipline on our roads especially in Accra, the nation's capital dubbed "War Against Indiscipline".

On Monday, July 8, 2019 Citi News reported that the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP was given a hot chase by the police and nabbed for breaking road traffic rules.

"The MP, who holds an MSc in Oil and Gas Management from the University of Plymouth in the UK, failed to stop when Police caught him flouting road traffic rules on the Spintex Road on Monday morning", Citi News' Caleb Kudah reported.

"Citi News’ Caleb Kudah reported that the MP was given a hot chase after which he was stopped and eventually processed for court", the station added.

The news publication captioned "Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP given hot chase, nabbed for road traffic offence".

But in a statement issued and signed by the Deputy Communications Director of the party, Ing. Gomashie Edem, copied to the media, indicated that "The Directorate refutes exaggeration claims by Citinews of the MP being chased and processed for court".

He added that "The MP had a diplomatic interaction with the Police".

He explained that "...After these activities, the MP who was billed to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) & Government for the Adom TV morning political show had to match time all in the interests of the people he represents".

"There was strict vehicular movement on the spintex road this morning due to the presence of the police. It was difficult driving through and had no option than to drive through the middle of the road just to indicate to the police to give him an access since he was late to represent his party on adom tv", he added.

He concluded that "As a hardworking first term MP, we call on the general public for their continuous efforts in developing our country".

Verifying the press statement from the NPP Tarkwa-Nsuaem Communications Directorate, the MP, Hon. Mireku Duker confirmed to this Reporter that the press statement from the party is authentic.

He also confirmed that he was not nabbed as reported by Citi TV, "I was not nabbed and I was not sent to court, I was had diplomatic talks with the police and on record on that Monday morning I represented my government and party on Adom TV and I will continue to work hard for my party and Akufo-Addo-led government everyday, so I am focused, I don't have any problem with the media but let us report the truth always".

The Communications Directorate of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP has intercepted a publication by Citinews with the caption "Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP given hot chase, nabbed for road offence".

The Communications Directorate has this to say;

1. The MP had a lengthy interview with a Tarkwa-based radio station Adwinpa FM this morning on the progress of work on the bad nature of the Tarkwa roads which has caught national attention over a period.

2. Right after the interview, the MP met some stakeholders on talks to fast track works on the Ahwetieso-Road which was even indicated during the interview.

3. After these activities, the MP who was billed to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) & Government for the Adom TV morning political show had to match time all in the interests of the people he represents.

There was strict vehicular movement on the spintex road this morning due to the presence of the police. It was difficult driving through and had no option than to drive through the middle of the road just to indicate to the police to give him an access since he was late to represent his party on adom tv.

The MP had a diplomatic interaction with the Police.

The Directorate refutes exaggeration claims by Citinews of the MP being chased and processed for court.

Everyone who has felt the nature of Tarkwa-Nsuaem roads will deeply understand the desperation of their legislator to go extra mile to satisfy them.

The MP has held several public positions in the past and has never been involved in any form of non-compliance of our laws.

As a hardworking first term MP, we call on the general public for their continuous efforts in developing our country.

Source: Daniel Kaku