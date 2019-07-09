Modern Ghana logo

09.07.2019 General News

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Coming To Ghana

By Staff Writer
Kang Kyung-Wha
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Kang Kyung-Wha, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, is scheduled to visit Ghana from 12th to 13th July, 2019.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry of Ghana, while in the country, she would pay a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The statement indicated that the Korean official would also hold bilateral discussions with her Ghanaian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

It is the second time a Foreign Minister of Korea is visiting Ghana.

In 2006, Ban Ki-moon, then Foreign Minister of Korea visited Ghana.

---Daily Guide

