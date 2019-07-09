Ghana Bar Association Must Crack The Whip On Dishonest Law Firm(s) — The Parrot Communication Team Demands

The noble and enviable profession called "THE BAR", has been a profession most young and old are aspiring to robe into.

However, in recent times, some unscrupulous individuals are hiding behind the dirty politics we seem to practice in Ghana to drag this profession into the mad. The biggest question many people are asking is whether the profession was meant for dishonest people who would like to seek for their personal interest because of their political affiliation or soever.

It may recall, the National Security arrested some journalists who were allegedly hacking into other media house's portals and were picked for interrogation at the offices of the National Security. Many were those who have condemned the rationale behind the arrest thereby relating it to a state of "MEDIA UNREST & INTIMIDATION" in the country.

It has emerged that, the Journalist at the center of the "Torture" controversy by the National Security speaking through his Lawyers on various media networks has denied being tortured by the state security. It has also been alleged by the Journalist, Mr Emmanuel Britwum, who denied an allegation of torture, has exposed the sessions of ‘coaching’ and encouragement to ‘lie’ about their brief period of detention to embarrass the National Security Council Secretariat and its operatives.

THE PARROT COMMUNICATION TEAM is aware of the "LEGAL PROFESSION (PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT AND ETIQUETTE) RULES, 1969 (LI 613) Rule 9 (11)" It is the duty of a lawyer to maintain the honour and integrity of his profession, and to expose without fear or favour before the proper Tribunal unprofessional or dishonest conduct by any member of the profession, and to accept without hesitation a retainer against any member of the profession who is alleged to have wronged his client."

We at THE PARROT COMMUNICATION TEAM would like to call upon all well meaning Lawyers who have distinguished themselves in the noble profession to join us call upon THE GHANA BAR ASSOCIATION and the authorities that be to carry further investigation to find out the truth about the 'coaching' and the smear campaign against the National Security Minister and thereby making the government unpopular in the eyes of the good people of Ghana just for their parochial and selfish interest.

We believe the actions of these 'unscrupulous' lawyers if we leave it to go unchecked, it does not only stand to make the government of the day unpopular, but also threaten and undermine the security of our beloved country.

It is in the purview of the GHANA BAR ASSOCIATION to bring the lawyer(s) who may have misconducted themselves in this subject matter to face the repercussions of violating the rules governing their profession.

It is rather unfortunate to have noticed on social media, some 'disgusting' comments on a known lawyer associated in this matter who wrote on his Facebook wall "Pray - If you got coached to tell a lie, and you tell a lie to a radio station on Monday, repeat that lie to your employer, then to an NGO, then to lawyers and then to friends on Tuesday, make U-Turn on Wednesday, audio of willing admission/confession of the "lies" in radio interview becomes public on Saturday and you bow still have the courage and presence of mind to claim you were coached by politically exposed person(s), and you still wish to believed and still have your liberty and not arrested together with your coaches, just know that there is a God and be quietly thankful" is something that leaves a lot to be desired.

The leadership of THE PARROT COMMUNICATION TEAM shall humbly wait for the response of the Ghana Bar Association on this matter else, we may have NO option than to drag those lawyers before the GENERAL LEGAL COUNCIL.

Ghana Must Hear, The World Must Know!

STEPHEN KWESI ACQUAH

(Executive Secretary)

ISAAC OHENE DARKO

(DIRECTOR)

SOLOMON ADZADZA

(Operations)

MANDELA WIAFE

(Research officer)

RANDOLPH BUABENG

(Administration)

CHRISTOPHER KUOYO

(Communications)

