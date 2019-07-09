Law Enforcement, The Responsibility For All

In discussing the above topic, it is important to explain the phrase "Law Enforcement".

Law Enforcement, according to Wikipedia, "is any system by which some members of society act in an organized manner to enforce the law by discovering, deterring, rehabilitating, or punishing people who violate the rules and norms governing that society...".

In simple terms, we want to say that it is the action of compelling compliance with the law.

It is a fact that there are government agencies which are charged with the responsibility of law enforcement. Such agencies include, but not limited to the police, army, CHRAJ, WAJU, Judiciary and EOCO.

However, the point needs to be made that apart from these agencies, it is everybody's responsibility to help enforce the law if we want to live in peace and harmony.

In our view, law enforcement goes beyond merely ensuring compliance with the law. It also includes reporting suspicious activities in our communities to the appropriate agencies for onward action to be taken.

If we don't report cases for action to be taken, then we are not being responsible citizens and we could become victims of some illegal enterprise of the perpetrators.

As responsible citizens, it is our collective responsibility to educate people on the need to live in accordance with the dictates of the law because some people are ignorant of the law, but unfortunately ignorance of the law, we are told, is not an excuse.

In discussing this important subject, it is instructive to note that we need to encourage discipline. When we are disciplined, we will see the need to act in consonance with the law. For example, in our reputable school, W.B.M. Zion Senior High School, Old Tafo Akim in the Eastern region, and like all other schools, one of the rules and regulations is that students don't loiter around during contact hours. If you are a disciplined student, we don't think you will infringe upon this law of the school. Therefore, discipline is vital in the discussion of law enforcement.

There is another dimension which we term punitive measures. When various forms of punishments are meted out to people who act in contravention of the law, rules and regulations, it will not only constitute a punitive measure for the perpetrators, but it will also serve the purpose of deterrence to people who would break the law. For instance, if Akua Achaa Julie Juu steals and gets a severe punishment, then Akosua Kumaa Tumpodie will not go close to stealing. Here, there is a punishment and a deterrence.

We think government should also resource the NCCE and other relevant bodies or departments to enable them educate and sensitize the citizenry on the need to help enforce the law and the negative effects of not helping to enforcing the law. We should not leave law enforcement to only the law enforcement agencies. They may not be able to do that hundred percent. We are in the communities and see what go(es) on. Therefore, it is a collective effort. For instance, if there is a crime in our community and nobody reports to the relevant agency to deal with, they may not know. So, it is our responsibility to report in order to establish culpability and sanction meted out to the perpetrators.

However, most of the times, our own attitudes discourage people from reporting criminal activities to the law enforcement agencies for action to be taken.

1. Victimization of people who report criminal activities to the police. Sometimes people who are responsible enough to report cases of crime to the law enforcement agencies are later exposed to public insults and criticism. They are considered bad people in the eyes of the community. This sometimes poses danger to their lives. When it happens like that, nobody will see the need to give information on criminal activities in our communities. There should be some level of confidentiality where the identity of people who help law enforcement by reporting criminal cases is kept secret and confidential to avoid stigmatization from the public.

2. The corrupt nature of some law enforcement officers. Sometimes, someone commits a crime. You help the situation by reporting the act and go ahead to give evidence. Instead of the law enforcement agency to conduct a thorough investigation in order to establish culpability and punish the perpetrator, some corrupt officers will interfere with the justice system and take money (bribe) and later discharge the criminal on flimsy grounds. Tomorrow you will see the person walking freely. We don't think you will feel the need to report to any law enforcement agency when another person commits a crime.

In the final analysis, we want to end by emphasizing that "law enforcement is a responsibility for all".

AUTHORS: 1. Ofori Mercy Darko (1 Art 4)

2. Opokua Charity (1 Art 4)

3. Ayesu Samuel (1 Art 4)

SUPERVISOR/ EDITOR: OSUMANU ABUBAKAR (ARTICLE WRITER/ SOCIAL COMMENTATOR)

INSTITUTION: W.B.M. ZION SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - OLD TAFO AKIM

NOTE: This was given to the students, herein referred to as the Authors, as an assignment by a teacher in the school. They approached me for guidance. After submission, I realized I could help them polish it for online publication to encourage other students to gain interest in literary work.

