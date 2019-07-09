RIWAMA Sole Administrator Warns Illegal Road Traders, Mechanics, Illegal Motor Park Operators

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has urged illegal road traders, mechanics and illegal motor parks operators, to heed Governor Nyesom Wike’s order to leave the roads, as their activities are largely responsible for huge volume of wastes indiscriminately dumped along major roads and streets of Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs.

Bro. Obuah, who stated this during his routine sanitation monitoring exercise Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, said the order to vacate the roads by the State Chief Executive was done in the best interest of all traders and artisans in the State as it affords them an opportunity to seek alternative place for their businesses.

While lamenting the nuisance caused by these illegal street traders, roadside mechanics and illegal roadside motor parks to the wellbeing of Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs, the RIWAMA boss regretted that the traders aside from the illegality of doing business at unapproved places, also leave the roads and streets unkempt after their daily activities.

“These ugly habits have been largely responsible for indiscriminate littering of wastes on some major roads in Port Harcourt and its environs.

“These road traders throw caution into the wind and flout the official refuse disposal hours which begin from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight, littering the roads even after Service Providers have finished evacuating wastes from those roads and streets”, Bro. Obuah lamented.

He noted that beyond defacing the city, street traders, mechanics and other artisans also risk their lives as they could be knocked down by careless drivers.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator urged the traders to appreciate the magnanimity of Governor Wike and do their businesses in shops or more convenient locations.

He further appealed to the affected people to cooperate and abide by the government’s directive, adding that Governor Wike has the interest of everyone in the State at heart and all of government’s policies are geared towards making life more meaningful for them.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Tuesday, July 09, 2019.