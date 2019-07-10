Savannah Region: Adamu Bakari Confirmed As Sonyowura

Yagbonwura's Committee of five Eminent Chiefs has confirmed Adamu Kanyiti Bakari as the paramount chief of Sonyo Traditional Area in the Savannah region.

His skin name is "Jira Sonyowura Adamu Kanyiti Bakari".

At a meeting of chiefs and traditional leaders held at the Assembly Hall of the West Gonja District Assembly in Damongo, the chairman of the Committee and Vice President of the Gonja Traditional Council, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II announced the decision sequel to an earlier court ruling.

He disclosed that with the ruling; the rivers, lands, trees, people, leaves inter alia of the Sonyo Traditional Area are henceforth, entrusted to the care of the new chief, admonishing him to be a "unifier and a good trustee".

He was with the strong persuasion that, the peaceful resolution of the Sonyo chieftaincy dispute paves way for all other chieftaincy disharmonies in Gonjaland to be settled.

He called on the Sonyowura to marry all factions in the chieftaincy wrangle and dully introduce himself to the necessary stakeholders, stating that, "there should be no durbar or celebration on arrival to Sonyo since it's a victory won for all".

The other members of the committee present were: Kpembewura Gbangbangne Ndefeso IV; paramount chief of Kpembi, Kusawguwura Kunkraga I; Paramount chief of Kusawgu; Tulwewura Bunyanso l; Paramount chief of Tulwe...Kongwura Jinkurge 1, who is also a member of the committee was not present in person but sent a delegation.

The landmark ruling brings to an end the ten years of protected chieftaincy dispute between the Saaka-led Kunkuni gate and the Bakari-led Takalpe gate of the Sonyo Traditional Area.

The two families in the decade long chieftaincy tussle decided to settle their scores after the Judicial Committee of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs ruled in favor of Adamu Bakari of the Takalpe gate.

In a similar light,'Gbansiga' Nene Kelly of the Takalpe gate was nominated as the Sonyowurche according to customs and traditions.

The Sonyowura in addressing the media on the sidelines of the announcement expressed gratitude to the committee of eminent chiefs for the role they played in the resolution of the Sonyo chieftaincy disagreement.

He said he was going to put the counsel of the committee to work and strive towards uniting all the forces within the chieftaincy divide, adding that, it was possible to resolve all the other chieftaincy disagreements in Gonjaland with the feet chalked.

Mr.Mahama Adams who represented the chief of Kunkuni said they've accepted the verdict in good faith.

He further stated that they were going to earnestly support Sonyowura Adamu Bakari to administer over a successful reign.

The Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boressah I outdoored the five Member Mediation Committee on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Salaga, the East Gonja Municipal capital to settle competing claims over chieftaincy in traditional areas such as Bole, Damongo, Kafaba, Kulor, Kebelma, Mandari, Makango, Kilibu, and Kusawgu.

These conflicts have often led to heightened insecurity and affected the progress of the people of these areas.