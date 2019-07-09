Finally, The Spirit Of Ghana Is Waking Up

You see where the quietness of Ghanaians has gotten us to when Nana Akufo Addo told us he was building a national cathedral for us? You see where the quietness of Ghanaians has gotten us to when Nana Akufo Addo and his 125 Ministers wanted to steal an Embassy in Oslo for $12 million? You see where the quietness of Ghanaians has gotten us to when Nana Addo changed the Republic Day to July 1st to just a ceremonial day?

You see where the quietness of Ghanaians has gotten us when Akufo Addo decided to form 110 family and friend’s government after he had told us 84 was too much. The number has grown to 125 and we are still quiet. You see where the quietness of Ghanaians has gotten us when Nana Akufo Addo and his 125 family and friends decided to collapse the banks, sack thousands of people from work in the name of sanitizing the financial sector? Almost all the businesses collapsed were affiliated to members of the opposition parties and still, nobody even coughed.

You see where the quietness of Ghanaians has gotten us to when Nana Akufo Addo and his 125 Ministers wanted to steal $1.2 billion from the renegotiated Ameri deal? We were just told that the President was misled on the thievery and the case was closed. Nobody was punished for misleading the country. The NPP are afraid Ghanaians will know that Nana Akufo Addo is corrupt, but the evidence is there for all to see. Lol

Now, Nana Akufo Addo and his 125 family and friends were going to steal $200 million in the name of a chamber for parliamentarians and suddenly the spirit of Ghana is waking up. Do you know the reasons for the building of the 450-seater chamber? One of the reasons is that the new chamber is to prevent a fight between the NDC and the NPP Parliamentarians.

Also, to prevent someone from throwing acid unto the speaker. Do you know why they used acid as an example? This should tell you the kind of people living with us. The quietness of Ghanaians has caused this government to lose focus and treating Ghanaians with impunity and disrespect. If Ghanaians don’t wake up and say to the government: “enough of your thievery and nonsense” the unexpected will happen before December 2020.

This is why I fully support the demonstration on July 9th. The spirit of Ghana is waking up. This government is a bunch of thieves and criminals who don’t deserve to rule this country past January 7, 2021.

Lawrence Appiah-Osei, Founder

Diaspora Progressive Movement