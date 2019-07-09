400,000 Farmers To Benefit From Free Distribution Of Improved Cashew Seedlings

The DCE Handing Over Some Seedlings To A Beneficiary

Over four hundred thousand (400,000) farmers including a blind man, are benefiting from free distribution of grafted cashew seedlings exercise underway in the Dormaa East District.

This is part of government’s national tree crop initiative under the planting for export and rural development aside citrus, shea, oil palm and others and it’s intended to increase cashew production by distributing the seedlings at the doorstep of the farmers.

At a short ceremony to launch the exercise on Friday, at Attakrom in Kofintished all villages in the district, the District Chief Executive, (DCE) Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman said, in all, four hundred thousand, eight hundred and fifty (400,850) seedlings would be distributed across the District to all registered farmers and interested institutions.

He explained; government’s agriculture flagship programmes are strategically intended to create jobs, diversify the agriculture sector, boost the rural economy, reduce poverty and ensure sustainable raw materials which in the long run help build Ghana beyond Aid. He urged institutional heads and individuals who have land to engage in the programme to harness its benefits.

The District Director of Agriculture, Mr. Kennedy Sam, who is spearheading the distribution, noted that government is walking the talk on these agriculture flagship programmes.

He reiterated that in order to smoothly ran the programme, his outfit has received nineteen (19) more extension officers who would assist farmers technically and help them use modern methods to ensure high and quality production.

He called on farmers to seize the opportunity and make the most out of their assistance.

Farmers who had the opportunity to receive their share at the launch expressed appreciation to the government and asked for continued support.