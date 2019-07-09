Nsawkaw Pentecost Church Unveils Environmental Campaign

Church Members During A Float To Create Awareness

The Church of Pentecost, Nsawkaw area in the Ahafo region has launched Environmental Care Campaign under the theme; Environment Care, My Responsibility which is aimed at complementing government’s effort to tackle sanitation problem in the area and to make the environment a healthy place for living.

The campaign is in line with the church’s vision which runs up to 2023 of taking care of the environment by tackling environmental pollution.

The District pastor Mr. Isaac Koda Plange said taking care of the environment should be everyone’s responsibility and as a major stakeholder, the church will seriously take part in the monthly clean-up exercises and ensure that their various congregations abide and encourage the best environmental care practices.

We will continue to educate our members on the need to care for our environment and as we do this, we want to request that government insist on enforcing the sanitation bye-laws and ensure that the will be adhered to, he said.

On her part the District Chief Executive, Ms. Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh decried the habit of indiscriminately littering of the environment and called for attitudinal change.

She stated that, as part of measures put in place to end open defecation in the district, the Assembly in its bye-laws has giving an ultimatum that by the end of 2019, every household without toilet facility will face the law.

She commended the church of Pentecost for the initiative and called others to emulate same.