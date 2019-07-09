Accra: Thousands Hit The Streets To Protest Unbearable Hardship Under Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians in the capital city Accra have demonstrated against the ruling New Patriotic Party government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over unbearable hardship that has rocked the country.

The demonstrators in the "Kum yen Preko demonstration"include Fisherfolks, market women, people who invested in the embattled Gold dealership company Menzgold, Gold Coast Investment customers whose monies have been locked up due to the "financial clean-up exercise" by the Bank of Ghana, public and private sector workers, petty traders, students, and people from all the sectors of the economy.

In an interview with some of the demonstrators, they told our reporter MustaphaNii Okai Inusah that they believed in Akufo-Addo during his opposition days because of his numerous promises but have realised that corruption, nepotism, and lip service are the government's characteristics.

They, therefore, called on the president to abhor his insensitivity and improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.