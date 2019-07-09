Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
09.07.2019 NDC News

Gunshots As NPP, NDC Clash At EC Office

By Daily Guide
Gunshots As NPP, NDC Clash At EC Office

Supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) clashed yesterday evening at the Electoral Commission’s Metro Office in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

The clash resulted in some firing of gunshots at the Electoral Commission office which disrupted the limited voters’ registration exercise.

Some persons were injured in the process.
The limited voters’ registration exercise ended on Sunday but some persons who were already in queues were given chits to come the next day to be registered.

Some unknown persons stormed the EC office and started shooting sporadically, dispersing the crowd at the venue.

They went ahead to lock up the Electoral Commission’s office.

Both NDC and NPP have accused each other of masterminding the shooting.

Regional executives of both Parties have called on the police to arrest the perpetrators of the shooting.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Give us job quotas at new Kejetia terminal – PWDs to KMA

54 minutes ago

DropThatChamber protesters suspend planned demo after Parlia...

54 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line