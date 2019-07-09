Bawumia Mourns Ahafo Regional NPP Chairman

The late Francis Opoku Sarfo

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed shock about the death of the Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Opoku Sarfo.

Mr. Opoku Sarfo, who was elected about a month ago, died in a ghastly car crash on Saturday, July 6, 2019, while on his way from Achrensua.

His Range Rover vehicle with registration number GT 3150-17 accordingly somersaulted.

Mr. Opoku Sarfo’s aide, Salifu Musah, also died in the crash.

Dr. Bawumia in a statement on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, said “the sudden and unfortunate passing of Mr. Francis Opoku Sarfo (Chairman Jerry), the New Patriotic Party chairman for the Ahafo region and his aide Mr. Salifu Musah alias ‘Shankus’ is really shocking, to say the least.”

He said “Chairman Jerry and ‘Shankus’ were industrious members of the NPP whose contributions played significant part in winning the 2016 general election.”

He added that “I extend my condolences to the immediate families, the Ahafo NPP and the NPP at large. To the wife and driver who are injured, I wish them speedy recovery and Allah’s protection.”

BY Melvin Tarlue