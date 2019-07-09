Group to stage ‘Kum yɛn prɛko’ demonstration today

Members of a pro-opposition group, the Coalition for Social Justice, will hit the streets today [Tuesday] in a demonstration dubbed “Kum Yen Preko” to register their displeasure over what they term as severe hardship in the country.

Members of the group are raising concerns with regards to insecurity, attack on media freedom among others.

The Minority caucus in Parliament is expected to join the Greater Accra Market Women Association, the Concerned Drivers Union, True Drivers Union, Free Media Vanguard, the Coalition for National Sovereignty, disgruntled MenzGold customers, unpaid customers of Gold Coast Fund Management and other political parties collectively known as the Coalition For Social Justice for the protest march.

The group's convener, who is also the NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, told Citi News the demonstration will be conducted in an orderly manner.

“The Greater Accra police command have assured us they will provide security for the demonstration. We've also given them assurances [of good conduct]. We are converging at the Obra Spot at 6am and end at the Accra Hearts of Oak Park.”

The Police Service in an earlier statement has cautioned persons intending to take advantage of a demonstration to foment trouble to reconsider their decision.

The Police Service said it “will secure the routes earmarked for the event and take necessary steps to ensure the security of all demonstrators as well as maintaining law and order for the entire period and beyond.”

“Infiltrators who may want to take advantage of the demonstration to foment trouble are hereby cautioned to reconsider their decision, since the Police will not hesitate in dealing with acts that have the tendency to undermine general public peace and order,” the statement added.