Tafo Gov’t Hospital pleads for police protection over assault

The management of the Tafo Government Hospital is seeking police protection following what it says is an assault on one of the staff by some angry residents of Tafo-Nhyaeso.

Some youth stormed the hospital after a 35-year-old man who was allegedly beaten by officers at the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Command was rushed there.

Medical officers at the hospital confirmed the victim died when he was brought to the facility.

A police statement has since denied claims by relatives that the deceased died following the beatings by police officers.

Management of the Tafo Government Hospital says it is wary of the anger of the residents.

“We see around us that the youth are still very agitated so it won’t be a bad idea if the police can come in and protect us for a while,” Dr. Kwame Agyemang, Medical Superintendent at the hospital told Citi News.

“Because the police were at our facility with the patient, they all rushed here trying to have an engagement with the police,” he recalled.

The Police in the Ashanti Region have begun investigations into circumstances that led to the death of the man.

The family claimed that Kofi Poku was chased by some officers on patrol at Tafo-Nhyaeso when he refused to stop when they asked him to stop.

The police say “preliminary investigation shows that a Police Patrol Team spotted a driver onboard an unregistered Toyota Pasco private saloon car, driving recklessly making other oncoming vehicles veer off their lane.”