Kwesi Blay Throws In Towel, Rallies Support For Wisdom Cudjoe Ahead Of NDC Primaries

The former Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Francis Adu Blay Koffie has declared his intentions not to contest in the upcoming National Democratic Congress(NDC) Parliamentary Primaries.

In a press briefing on Monday 8th July 2019 at the Prestea Worker's Club, the former legislator made an official announcement despite calls by his supporters to pick nomination forms.

The former MP further stated that, he has thrown his support behind the former DCE for the area who was the Candidate for NDC in the 2016 elections.

" I throw my support behind my brother Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the former DCE and urge all delegates to give him a 100% endorsement,'' he fumed.

Robert Wisdom Cudjoe lost to Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi in the 2016 elections while former President Mahama won the Presidential in the area.

Read full statement bellow;

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DECISION TO STEP ASIDE FROM OUR UPCOMING PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES.

I wish to inform the good people of prestea Hunni valley especially my fellow comrades in the Great NDC,my teeming supporters,well wisher's and the entire nation of my decision to step aside from the upcoming primaries of our party .

This decision has been taken after alot of sober reflections ,consultations and prayers.

I also have decided to throw my weight and support behind our immediate past DCE,my brother Hon Robert wisdom Cudjoe,who contested on our ticket in 2016.

This is to help deepen the unity we are enjoying ,I therefore by this statement urge all my supporters to continue to work hard for the party ,our presidential candidate and my brother wisdom cudjoe.

It is my fervent hope that we all will put the past behind us and forge ahead in unity .I know that my brother cudjoe will receive a hundred percent endorsement from our hard working delegates in the primaries.

Thank you very much.

Signed,

Francis Adu Blay koffie.

Former MP prestea Huni valley.