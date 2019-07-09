Gunshots Disrupt Extended Limited Voter Registration

An extended version of the just ended limited voters registration exercise was disrupted in the Northern region by some gunshots fired at the Tamale metro office of the Electoral Commission on Monday.

Although the exercise came to an end last Sunday, persons who were already in the queue were given chits to be attended to the following day.

The shots according to reports were to disperse the last batch of persons who were due to register.It has been alleged that some youth of the area carried out the shootings.

A registration official explained that, a disagreement between two feuding factions over whether one man could register or not led to the shooting.

“There was one person who came with the chit which was 'dubious'. Party agents from both the NPP and NDC with consensus agreed to turn that person away. Another man came back with the man who was turned away complaining violently and that escalated the situation. They later brought some youth of the area and as a matter of fact, three gunshots were fired. One of them ordered us to leave and they locked up the place.”

One of the eyewitnesses who also spoke to Citi News accused some men believed to be affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of causing the mayhem given the poor nature of the registration.

“We were here praying when some NPP thugs came to make a request for the arrangement of the queue which we disagreed. They then began beating some of us because they said we were NDC people. The whole registration process was poorly conducted. The government should have thought through well. Today, some people came and started shooting.”

--Citinewsroom