09.07.2019 General News

Nail Biting All Boys Affair At NSMQ 2019

By Staff Writer
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

The 2019 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz has rounded up an all-boys encounter for the grand finale following cracking results produced through the semis.

Only St Augustine’s came from the qualifiers to reach this stage. Presec and St Peter’s were seeded from the 2018 competition because they reached the quarterfinal.

But that won’t count in the grand finale; all that counts is who wants it most. The clash is one of top dogs as all schools have won the ultimate before.

St Peter’s will be determined to do a back to back and Presec have already declared that they want to win the title for a record sixth time.

St Augustine’s look unbeatable, they are the reigning Central Regional Champions.

Presec and St Peter’s qualified to the final with 48 points and St Augustine’s qualified with 53 points.

Join us on Thursday, July 11 at the National Theatre in Accra for the showdown.

You can’t miss it. Live on Joy News, Joy FM and Myjoyonline.com

---MyJoyOnline

