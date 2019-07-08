Coalition Of Former YEA Beneficiaries To Stage Demo Over Bad Treatment

The leadership of the aforementioned group wants to bring to the attention of the public, the treatment meted out to their members by the current government.

We were employed in 2016 in YEA in the various modules such as Prison service, community police, community health assistance, pupils' teachers etc. under 2-year contract.

During the period of the 2years contract, GHC45 exit fund was taken every month from our monthly allowance from each and every one of the beneficiaries totalling 1085gh.

However, instead of paying back our exit fund of GHC1085 to the beneficiaries, GHC584 and amount as a low 350gh.

We would like to draw the attention of the leaders or officers of YEA at the headquarters to rectify this within a week or we shall stage a demonstration to measure our displeasure at the treatment meted out to us.

Most of the former YEA beneficiaries have planned to start new businesses from this exit fund to resurrect themselves from their unemployed mode to help cut down the unemployment rate in the country.....

Even as some of the comrades have received 584Gh and meanwhile others have not received anything making life unbearable for them to survive.

We will like to state it on record that, this money is not free money from the government but it's money that was dedicated from our monthly allowance (Pay) so what is the benefit holding back our exit fund?

We urge the NPP's government led by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to attend to our plea and make sure all things are done.

Thank you.

Long live YEA

Long live Ghana

Eric Appiah

Chairman

0544452892

Secretary

Dominic Appiah

0549959954

Organizer

Prince Afful

0241781121

Member

Amin Abubakar

0242567688

Member

Prince Mensah

0542174817

Member

Acquandoh Jane

0546696948