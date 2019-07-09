10 Ghanaian Students To Benefit From Huawei Training In China

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Chinese Technology giant are giving ten students from Ghana the opportunity to benefit from a training initiative in China.

This follows the launch of the company's 2019 edition of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Seeds for the Future 2019 in Ghana at the Ministry of Communications.

With this year's edition, Huawei in partnership with the Ministry of Communications selected 10 students from the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), Koforidua Technical University and will fly them to China for an intensive training to help develop their skills and talent in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The students who will be trained in Shenzhen and Beijing in China will be equipped with necessary skills, to enable them to identify and harness new opportunities in ICT.

The Experience

At Shenzhen, there will be one-week hands-on training for the beneficiaries at the Huawei Headquarters where students will be taken through cutting edge ICT lessons, enterprise management experience sharing, 5G Network Setup, IoT, apt Enterprise Solutions demonstrations, a visit to Huawei's world-class Labs and Exhibition Halls. They will also have hands-on practice Huawei's top-notch Laboratories guided by the company's top Engineers and experts.

Other activities will include basic Chinese language, calligraphy, and painting learning as well as a tour of key Chinese historic sites like the Great Wall and Forbidden City in Beijing.

A Commendable Initiative

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful commended Huawei for their effort, urged the students to take their trip seriously and embrace the opportunity fully in order for them to come back and impact the ICT sector.

She also mentioned that the Government is committed to supporting ICT initiatives in Ghana as part of its aim of developing the ICT capacity of the Ghanaian youth to help achieve the government's digital transformation agenda.

Also speaking at the event, Counsellor of the People's Republic of China to Ghana, Mr. Chai Zhijing, said “China's massive economic boom is hinged mostly on ICT and such trend is seen globally. It is therefore very encouraging to see Chinese companies like Huawei undertake transformative initiatives to enhance the ICT talent pool in Ghana by building the capacity of young undergrads who will be the driving force behind Ghana's ICT transformation in the not too distant future.

“It is my wish that this initiative among several other CSR activities Huawei has undertaken in Ghana will enhance the cooperation between both countries and also strengthen the relationship between both countries,” he said.

The Managing Director for Huawei Ghana, Mr. Tommy Zhou said, “Information and communications technologies (ICT) have become crucial growth engines for many different industries. As a global ICT leader, Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected intelligent world. In light of this commitment, promoting the development of the ICT industry in countries where we operate like Ghana, remains crucial in fostering this vision to fruition.

“Huawei believes that access to education is vital to create opportunities that support fair and sustainable development in economies, therefore our global CSR initiatives largely focus on education and knowledge transfer. This is the main reason behind the Seeds for the Future, Huawei's global CSR flagship program. It is our most heavily invested CSR activity, and we will continue with this investment globally in the long term.”

So far, 60 students have benefitted from the Seeds for the Future initiative program which launched in Ghana in 2015. The program which seeks to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of and interest in the telecommunications sector, and improve and encourage regional building and participation in the digital community.

