Tema Central Community Scorecard Team Cleans Up Tema General Hospital

The Tema Central Community Scorecard Committee has organized a maiden cleanup exercise at the Tema General Hospital to keep the facility clean. contribute towards effective health care delivery in the Tema metropolis.

The exercise was necessitated by the committee’s scorecard assessment tour of the hospital on 24th May, 2019 by the Ghana Health Service and the Scorecard Committee to maintain and sustain a sound working environment for quality health care delivery.

Mr Robert Amiteye, Chairman, Tema Central Community Scorecard Committee, told this reporter that there was a lot of pressure on the Tema General Hospital as the only referral health facility in the well-populated Tema region.

Mr. Amiteye therefore called for the expansion and resourcing of the facility to play its proper referral role as well as frontline health provider.

The Chairman informed that the cleanup exercise was just one aspect of the many issues that required attention at the Tema General Hospital “such as constant accessibility of water, incubators, baby courts, etc.”

He asked the health authorities to be “proactive in considering the feedback from the Community Scorecard Committee which had direct contact with the front line healthcare workers and patients in order to improve healthcare services.”

There should be education on the community scorecard itself so that people would know the work the committee was mandated to do and contribute to its success, according to Mr Amiteye.

Ghana’s representative in 2019 Miss Heritage Global contest, Ms. Eugenia Abotsi, encouraged the Community Scorecard Committee to sustain the cleanup exercise by reaching out to schools, churches, mosques and other members of the community to come up with a timetable for the hospital.

Ms. Abotsi informed that community involvement in the running of the hospital would encourage health workers and enhance general healthcare delivery in the Metropolis.

The Community Scorecard is a web-based management action, accountability and advocacy tool used by community members to assess the quality of health service delivery in their community.

It empowers community members to take action to improve health outcomes when assessment reveals issues that need to be addressed.

It encourages the community to take part in the planning, implementation and monitoring of health services in their communities, in order to give real time feedback to health authorities, and to enable the public understand and appreciate local health delivery outcomes.

The committee, which was established by the Ghana Health Service, also provides community members the needed platforms to develop actions for social and behavioral changes to address socio-cultural barriers in health seeking and create platforms for key stakeholders to address gaps in health care delivery.

As part of the cleanup exercise, the participants who included volunteers from Abibiman Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization in Tema, cleared weeds, cobwebs, filth from doors, windows, shelves, etc., to create a clean environment for the benefit of workers and patients of the maternity block.