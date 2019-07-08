I Will Win The Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency Seat For The First Time For The NPP-Abudu Abu Kamara

Bole (Savannah Region) - A 42 years Senior Accounts Officer at the National Health Insurance Scheme in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale, Mr Abudu Abu Mahama Kamara has declared his intention to contest in the NPP Parliamentary Primaries scheduled to take place on the 28th September 2019 in the Yapei- Kusawgu Constituency of the Savanna Region.

Mr Abu Mahama, a native of Buipe in the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency spewking to Bole based Nkilgi started Fm said he started his basic education at Buipe E/A Primary School, Buipe D/A JHS and proceeded to Tamale Secondary School.

Mr Abu Mahama holds an MBA in Finance from the Wisconsin International University College; BSc. Hospitality Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration; and Executive Certificate in Real Estate and Property Management from Logos Graduate School - Accra.

The Yapei-Kusawgu NPP aspirant had his National Service with Ridge Hospital in 2000/2001 and started his working carrier as a Night Manager with the then Bay View Hotel in Accra from August 2001 to July 2006. He also worked with Zenith University College between February 2007 to June 2016 as a Lecturer and Head of Department for Hospitality and Tourism Studies. Abu was the first Centre Manager of SIC Life Mall – Accra. He worked with the SIC Life Mall between October 2014 and October 2015; and as a Senior Facilities Manager at Huawei Technologies (Ghana) S. A. Limited between November 2015 and May 2017. Abu has also taught at Accra Girls’ Vocational Institute – Accra, Graduate School of MAMSA – Accra and currently as a Senior Accounts Officer at NHIS Northern Regional Office in Tamale.He also works as a consultant for several organisations.

Mr Abu Mahama Speaks English, Gonja, Dagbani, Hausa, Twi, Mampruli and French.

He explained to Nkilgi Fm he has been a financier of the NPP in the constituency for many yearsband his contributions include Provision of financial support for the construction of party pavilions and the organisation of constituency party activities, social events, payment of medical bills and school fees of party and non-party members across the constituency.

Mr Abu Mahama said he adopted eighteen (18) polling stations in election 2016 to work solely for the victory of the party.

He is also a regular panelist on a newspaper review program in Gonja on ZTV in Accra.

Mr Abu Mahama told Nkilgi Fm he was a co-ordinator and constituency collation agent for 2012 and 2016 elections and supported the 2016 campaign by organizing a second campaign team to supplement that of Parliamentary Candidate.

He said he also supplied airtime for communicators and serial callers across the constituency since 2012 including donations of Public Address systems, motor bikes, TV sets and multi digi boxes to the party and branches.

He procured chairs and benches for various youth and women groups across the constituency.

He donated over 300 T-shirts and other paraphernalia to various youth groups, and the Parliamentary candidate for election 2016 and also assisted party members with farm inputs and ploughing of their farm lands from 2010 to date.

Mr Abu Mahama is married with two children .

Mr Abu Mahama explained to Nkilgi Fm he took the decision after successful consultation with key stakeholders across the constituency and have been deeply touched by the level of love shown by polling station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Council of Elders, Patrons, Constituency Executives and footsoldiers of the party.

He urged his party faithful’s and well-wishers to lace up their boots for the battle ahead.

Mr Abu Mahama disclosed to Nkigi Fm that the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency seat is a strong hold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with John Abdulai Jinapor as the member of Parliament.

Mr Abu Mahama has promised to work hard unseat Honourable Jinapor when given the nod.