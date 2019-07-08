NDC official's attempt to stop his criminal trial dismissed

Chief State Attorney, Asiamah Sampong, opposed the application. He argued it was premature as the state prosecutors intended to in the course of the trial, prove the case filed with credible evidence.

He added that the court had earlier ruled on a similar application filed by Lawyers for the NDC chairman.

Justice Asiedu dismissed the application, directing that state prosecutors call their first witness to testify.

Lead Counsel for Mr. Ampofo, Tony Lithur, informed the court an application for stay of proceedings had been filed.

Justice Asiedu said he was not aware of the application and asked that the case continues.

Chief State Attorney Asiamah Sampong, however, informed the court that the state’s first witness is not available.